J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,698,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,833,000 after purchasing an additional 495,070 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,574,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 999,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 123,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 279,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

