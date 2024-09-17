J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 52,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FREL stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.