J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 324 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.95 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $209.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.35.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.75 target price (up previously from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.50 to $142.50 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cintas from $850.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.41.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

