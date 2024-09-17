J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 4,524 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $133 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Increases Dividend

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.