J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
LMBS stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
