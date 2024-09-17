J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.