J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $241.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $247.66.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

