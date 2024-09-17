J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,847 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 358,306 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $79,626,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Vima LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,864.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 307.5% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,301 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $335,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,127,205.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $15,623,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,062 shares of company stock valued at $22,872,039. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COIN opened at $161.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.06.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

