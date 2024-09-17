J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

