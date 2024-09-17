J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth $157,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:RDVI opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

