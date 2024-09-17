J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 14.3% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,517,000 after acquiring an additional 362,671 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $334,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.35.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

