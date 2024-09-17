J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $624,000 Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 978,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 70,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 103,466 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 706,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 193,888 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $7,782,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

