J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 211,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

