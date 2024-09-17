J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $739,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.