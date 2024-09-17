J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $739,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BATS ICF opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
