J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $800,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 465.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

