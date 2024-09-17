J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $863,000 Holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,812 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMAG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,258,000.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FMAG opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Profile

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

