J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $905,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,313 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $80.14.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

