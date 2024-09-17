J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $981,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FLOT opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

