J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $987,000 Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

