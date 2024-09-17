J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 92,741 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,016,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 271,369 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 198.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 494,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 328,553 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 4.0% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 263,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.65%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.02%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

