J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $519.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.75. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $422.15 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.93.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

