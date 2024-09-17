J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

