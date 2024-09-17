J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,729 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6,212.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $81.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

