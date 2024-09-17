J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,900 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,108 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 791.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,091,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after buying an additional 968,835 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,021,000 after buying an additional 518,649 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,039.8% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 502,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 88.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 777,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 365,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

