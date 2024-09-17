J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16,140.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 68,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,244,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

