J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 169.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,150,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,600,000 after buying an additional 863,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,584,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 187,922 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,476,000 after purchasing an additional 335,833 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 834,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,743,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21,408.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 730,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 727,259 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

