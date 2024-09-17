J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

STIP stock opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $101.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.49.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

