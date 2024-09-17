J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4,848.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.91.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

