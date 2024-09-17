J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,247 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $242.45 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $242.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.89 and its 200 day moving average is $216.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.