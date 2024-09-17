J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 13,352 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,595 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,311 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,290,000. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 466.4% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,023,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,994,000 after purchasing an additional 842,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after acquiring an additional 825,448 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

