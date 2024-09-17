J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of PNQI opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $42.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

