J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 729 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 43.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $301.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.51. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

