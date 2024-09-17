J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

