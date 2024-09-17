J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after buying an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $301,738,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Argus dropped their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average is $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

