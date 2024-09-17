Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,167 shares of company stock valued at $30,139,931 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $158.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

