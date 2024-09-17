Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading Up 0.3%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.26. 668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67.

Get Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 26.96% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.