Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target to $21.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of PAAS opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 83.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 86,673 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $997,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 209,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 45.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,116,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

