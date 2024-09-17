JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,217 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of JetBlue Airways worth $48,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,861,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 186,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 74,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.90.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

