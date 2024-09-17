JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,016,878,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,377,000 after buying an additional 1,480,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $207.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $596.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

