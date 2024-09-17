JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Decreased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $207.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $596.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

