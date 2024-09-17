JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

