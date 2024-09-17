Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $1,013,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Kenvue by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 20.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,382,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,697 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 509,182.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 198,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.0 %

Kenvue Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Kenvue's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

