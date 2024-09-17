Keywords Studios’ (KWS) “No Recommendation” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their no recommendation rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KWS. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Keywords Studios to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,090 ($27.61) to GBX 2,450 ($32.36) in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
In other Keywords Studios news, insider Don Robert bought 2,300 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,392 ($31.60) per share, with a total value of £55,016 ($72,676.35). 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
