Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Megan Paterson Sells 3,172 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 3,172 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.28, for a total value of C$495,720.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,909.88.
Kinaxis Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$154.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$155.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$152.43. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$172.83. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.62, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of C$161.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2961093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
