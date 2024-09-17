Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Megan Paterson Sells 3,172 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 3,172 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.28, for a total value of C$495,720.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$18,909.88.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$154.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$155.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$152.43. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$172.83. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.62, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of C$161.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2961093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered Kinaxis from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$192.11.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

