Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.