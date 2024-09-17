Kinovo (LON:KINO) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 95 ($1.25) target price on the stock.

Kinovo Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KINO opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 1.04. Kinovo has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.71.

Kinovo Company Profile

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

