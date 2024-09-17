Kinovo (LON:KINO) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 95 ($1.25) target price on the stock.
Kinovo Stock Performance
Shares of LON:KINO opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 1.04. Kinovo has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.71.
Kinovo Company Profile
