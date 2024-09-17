Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KTOS. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,160 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $147,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,240 in the last 90 days. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.