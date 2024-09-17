Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $3,922,001. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.