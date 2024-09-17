Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Raised to $7.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.80 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWIM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $6.43 on Monday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $743.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.24%. Equities analysts predict that Latham Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 33,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at $196,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 33,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $441,364 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 234,930 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 445,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 103.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 213,128 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 199,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

