Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Buys C$32,760.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$32,760.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 3,400 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$9,180.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 17,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 1,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, with a total value of C$2,112.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 4,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,190.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 10,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 7,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$11,088.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

LGC opened at C$2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$133.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$2.89.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

