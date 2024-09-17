Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,314,000 after buying an additional 1,558,538 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $420,720,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,648,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $210,480,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,676,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,744,033,000 after purchasing an additional 405,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $474.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $455.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $228.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

